Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/9/2026 : New Matches for 10/16/2026

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It’s Friday, let’s get freaky.

 

Results from 10/9/2026

 

 

Martine Beswick No Preference Luciana Paluzzi
88 2 45

 

 

(6) Molly Peters No Preference (5) Daniela Bianchi
109 4 39

 

New Matches for 10/16/2026

 

Match 1

 

Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Maryse Guy Mitsouko 2 – 6 – 0 592 – 14 – 1019

 

Mademoiselle La Porte

Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko
Nationality: French
Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)

Synopsis:

Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”

 

Maryse Guy Mitsouko

 

VS

 

 

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Zena Marshall 1 – 7 – 0 478 – 9 – 960

 

Miss Taro

Actress: Zena Marshall
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)

Synopsis:

Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.

 

Zena Marshall

 

Who do you prefer?
15 votes · 15 answers
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Match 2

 

Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Mie Hama 1 – 7 – 0 377 – 12 – 1122

 

Kissy Suzuki

 

Actress: Mie Hama
Nationality: Japanese
Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)

Synopsis:

Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.

 

Mie Hama

 

VS

 

 

Contestant Record Total Scores
Eunice Gayson 3 – 5 – 0 447 – 31 – 888

 

Sylvia Trench

 

Actress: Eunice Gayson
Nationality: English
Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
From Russia With Love (1963)

Synopsis:

Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.

 

Eunice Grayson

 

Who do you prefer?
15 votes · 15 answers
Vote

 

 

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