Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 10/9/2026 : New Matches for 10/16/2026

It’s Friday, let’s get freaky.
Results from 10/9/2026
|Martine Beswick
|No Preference
|Luciana Paluzzi
|88
|2
|45
|(6) Molly Peters
|No Preference
|(5) Daniela Bianchi
|109
|4
|39
New Matches for 10/16/2026
Match 1
Maryse Guy Mitsouko (Mademoiselle La Porte) vs Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Maryse Guy Mitsouko
|2 – 6 – 0
|592 – 14 – 1019
Actress: Maryse Guy Mitsouko Nationality: French Bond Movie: Thunderball (1965)
Synopsis:
Mlle. La Porte was Bond’s French liaison during his attendance of SPECTRE agent Jacques Bouvar’s funeral. She informs Bond that Bouvar passed away in his sleep, and as the two leave the funeral she ends with “Is there anything else our French station can do for Monsieur Bond?”, to which Bond replies, “Later, perhaps.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Zena Marshall
|1 – 7 – 0
|478 – 9 – 960
Actress: Zena Marshall Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962)
Synopsis:
Miss Taro was a spy working for the villainous Dr. No. She got herself a job at government house in Kingston, Jamaica, so that she could steal secret files detailing Dr. No and Crab Key Island. She invited Bond to her house for dinner, where she laid a trap for his assassination. However, Bond smelled something was fishy and got his men to arrest Miss Taro so he could lay a trap for the assassin.
Match 2
Mie Hama (Kissy Suzuki) vs Eunice Gayson (Sylvia Trench)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Mie Hama
|1 – 7 – 0
|377 – 12 – 1122
Actress: Mie Hama Nationality: Japanese Bond Movie: You Only Live Twice (1967)
Synopsis:
Kissy Suzuki was a ninja working for the head of the Japanese secret service, Tiger Tanaka. She had a mock wedding with James Bond, who underwent surgery to disguise himself as a Japanese fisherman, so that the pair could explore a quiet village without being noticed.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Eunice Gayson
|3 – 5 – 0
|447 – 31 – 888
Actress: Eunice Gayson Nationality: English Bond Movie: Dr. No (1962) From Russia With Love (1963)
Synopsis:
Sylvia Trench introduced herself in the opening scene of Dr. No as “Trench. Sylvia Trench”, which Bond then mimicked with his now trademark “Bond. James Bond”. Trench was Bond’s girlfriend for the first two films, with a running joke that Bond was called away on a mission just as things were heating up.
Let’s get freaky?
Sir, but I was freaky yesterday and the day before that…holy crap!
I’m freaky 24/7/365!
I’mma frickin Freak!