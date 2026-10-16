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  6. No female monster can claim the sheer power, authority, and mastery that makes such creatures so compelling. Female wiles lean more towards seduction rather than domination, which, while scary in its own right, doesn’t rise to the level of intimidation that a hulking beast brings…

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    • Well that’s a much more eloquent way of saying what I was thinking. My version is that men wouldn’t be scared of a female monster, they would just pick her up and put her somewhere safe, or punch her, etc. And women wouldn’t be scared of a female monster because they would just expect any man to easily deal with it. Even woke women are pretty based when they actually need a man to do man stuff.

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