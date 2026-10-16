Hey! Why Are Movie Monsters Overwhelmingly Male? Posted by Oppo on 16 October 2026, 3:00 pm Is it part of the Manos-sphere? The hand of fate? It amounts to decades of discrimination! I demand breastitution.
They tried to fix that with Mammos: Glands of Fate, but the MPAA complained for some reason.
I think I have that on DD.
Never assume Godzilla’s gender. That whole dustup with Mothra started with the discovery of a partially digested cocktail dress.
Well he did have a kid.
I just can’t understand why John Reynolds never was even considered for an academy award for his portrayal of the satyr Torgo. He’s the glue that held that whole movie together.
I heard the Sound Man loves putting that little microphone on Mika.
It looks like a little lizard though. 🦎
Yes it is odd that the woke Hollywood mob doesn’t want to gender reverse these movies. Odd indeed.
No female monster can claim the sheer power, authority, and mastery that makes such creatures so compelling. Female wiles lean more towards seduction rather than domination, which, while scary in its own right, doesn’t rise to the level of intimidation that a hulking beast brings…
Well that’s a much more eloquent way of saying what I was thinking. My version is that men wouldn’t be scared of a female monster, they would just pick her up and put her somewhere safe, or punch her, etc. And women wouldn’t be scared of a female monster because they would just expect any man to easily deal with it. Even woke women are pretty based when they actually need a man to do man stuff.