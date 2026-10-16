15 Comments

  1. Hire an escort to accompany you, and lead her around with a collar and leash. Explain to them that she thinks she’s a seeing eye dog (male dog at that!!), and that you identify as blind. Dare them to correct you.

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  2. According to ChatGPT fun things to do at a witch trial include:

    Spectral evidence bingo
    Accusation Roulette
    Guess That Potion
    Best Dressed Witch
    Pin the Blame on the Familiar
    Guess Which Neighbor Accused You

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  4. I would sneak a Whoopee Cushion under the massive padding on Whoopi’s desk chair…and bam!
    She sits on it and immediately starts blaming MAGA, all the while I’m lmao while letting out silencer pinto bean farts. The Producer and Director of the show wanted to fire her on the spot but thought…”She’s one of us we can’t do that!”

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  6. Throw things in their hair, see how much I can get to stick and how long it takes them to notice. Extra points if they pick the food bits out and eat them. Extra Extra points if you can throw something in their mouth whilst they screech.

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