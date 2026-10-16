Straight Line of the Day: How To Have Fun During Your Guest Appearance on “The View” … Posted by Oppo on 16 October 2026, 12:00 pm
Hire an escort to accompany you, and lead her around with a collar and leash. Explain to them that she thinks she’s a seeing eye dog (male dog at that!!), and that you identify as blind. Dare them to correct you.
According to ChatGPT fun things to do at a witch trial include:
Spectral evidence bingo
Accusation Roulette
Guess That Potion
Best Dressed Witch
Pin the Blame on the Familiar
Guess Which Neighbor Accused You
I would insist on being called Eunice. My name is not Eunice.
I would sneak a Whoopee Cushion under the massive padding on Whoopi’s desk chair…and bam!
She sits on it and immediately starts blaming MAGA, all the while I’m lmao while letting out silencer pinto bean farts. The Producer and Director of the show wanted to fire her on the spot but thought…”She’s one of us we can’t do that!”
That plan will backfire when you realize the rest of the panel won’t notice any difference…
Off to plan b then….I would stop -up all the toilets in the ladies room and hide all the toilet paper. 😛
Probably should do the Men’s room too just to cover your bases.
Those hosts seem like they’ve been stopped up a long time. The toilets are ornamental at this point. They simply spew their crap out their mouths.
OK, maybe this topic was a mistake. You guys would be having too much fun on The View.
Their minds are closed. Moose out front should’ve told you.
Throw things in their hair, see how much I can get to stick and how long it takes them to notice. Extra points if they pick the food bits out and eat them. Extra Extra points if you can throw something in their mouth whilst they screech.
Wear Bugles on my fingers and a pointy hat and see if any of them notice.
Put contact cement on their broom handles.
Fun is a relative term, so make fun of their relatives…
Wouldn’t that be uncle?
Don’t say a word and let them go even crazier.