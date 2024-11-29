An Hour Later, They Wanted To Vote Again

Election 2024: Here’s Why Asian Americans Shifted Right
Real Clear Politics | 11/20/2024 | Neetu Arnold
… Asian Americans soured on Democrats as they watched their quality of life decrease. …
“You only understand what you signed up for after they [Democrats] win and you have to put up with crime and squalor,” Pennsylvania voter Teesta Dasgupta said.
And I thought they were well-educated. Speaking of which:
In Fairfax County, Virginia, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its merit-based admissions policy in a bid to “decrease the representation of Asian Americans” in favor of other racial minorities.
Those Asians must have been acting too white according to the other minorities.
With six, you get polls rolled…
… or G.E.D.-rolled