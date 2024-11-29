An Hour Later, They Wanted To Vote Again

Posted by on

Election 2024: Here’s Why Asian Americans Shifted Right
Real Clear Politics | 11/20/2024 | Neetu Arnold

… Asian Americans soured on Democrats as they watched their quality of life decrease. …

You only understand what you signed up for after they [Democrats] win and you have to put up with crime and squalor,” Pennsylvania voter Teesta Dasgupta said.

And I thought they were well-educated. Speaking of which:

In Fairfax County, Virginia, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology changed its merit-based admissions policy in a bid to “decrease the representation of Asian Americans” in favor of other racial minorities.

1

3 Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.