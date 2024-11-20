Hi! I am AI (Artificial Intelligence) Beta Male.
I vote exclusively for Democrats, although I don’t exist in the real world.
That Tim Walz really showed us how to use a shotgun, didn’t he?
Am I going too fast for you knuckle-draggers? I will slow down like the economy should. And global warming. Peace to Palestine!
To counter the popular trope “MAGA,” I have my own: “GIGO.” A trope of four letters. The other ones applied to me I cannot reprint. Well, I am off now to vote for the 2026 midterms.
Is there something after “Beta”? If there is this would be it.
