Hi! I am AI (Artificial Intelligence) Beta Male.

I vote exclusively for Democrats, although I don’t exist in the real world.

That Tim Walz really showed us how to use a shotgun, didn’t he?

Am I going too fast for you knuckle-draggers? I will slow down like the economy should. And global warming. Peace to Palestine!

To counter the popular trope “MAGA,” I have my own: “GIGO.” A trope of four letters. The other ones applied to me I cannot reprint. Well, I am off now to vote for the 2026 midterms.

