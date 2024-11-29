Friday Classic Funny

“Where have youu been Mr. Walrus?”

“Sorry, had to feed Miss Welch’s pussy.”

“?!?!”

“Cat, I’m looking after her cat.”

“Sorry, I thought of somethibng else.”

“Well, we haven’t discussed my fee.”

