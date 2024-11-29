Welcome to IMAO! Hey, HAL, Can I Just Open the Fridge? Posted by Oppo on 29 November 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’m afraid I can’t do that Fatty.
HAL:
“If a tree falls in the forest and no one is around and lands on Jimmy Kimmel..would anyone care”?
“Dangit HAL, when I said I’d go on a diet over my cold dead body, I didn’t mean for you to use that as a criteria for opening the fridge!”
I thought it would be a cool place to keep my weapons, but…