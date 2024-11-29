Straight Line of the Day: Things You Realized Too Late Posted by Oppo on 29 November 2024, 12:00 pm e.g.: Cops don’t just magically turn off their lights and stop pursuing you. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Wha?
Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right… who set up the seating chart for Thanksgiving this time?
I realized too late that the Dallas Cowboys could actually make the playoffs.
The dog’s patience has a limit.