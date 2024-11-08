Friday Night Open Thread: Philosophical Question

Are we going to spend the rest of our life in “the now,” or will we spend it in “the future”?

  1. Once I used to join in
    Every boy and girl was my friend
    Now there’s revolution, but they don’t know
    What they’re fighting
    Let us close our eyes
    Outside their lives go on much faster
    Oh, we won’t give in
    We’ll keep living in the past
    Oh, we won’t give in
    Let’s go living in the past

    1
  6. As soon as Musk invents the “Way Back” machine I’ll rush to hang out in the past.
    (she was so …. magical)

