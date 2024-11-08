I’m Willing To Concede in the Presidential Election Posted by Oppo on 8 November 2024, 4:00 pm I am, however, still open for an appointment to the Supreme Court. Or some sort of czar. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
How about Secretary of Homeland Security? I don’t think the current one will be around much past the middle of January.
Maybe Media Czar – would give you some leverage over a certain purple-clad goddess…
Mmmmm….. I’m also willing to concede to stretched knitting.
You could be the Czar in charge of killing the current Department of Education. If you succeed, we’ll offer you the job of Czar in charge of killing the Department of Energy. If you succeed in THAT, we’ll appoint you Czar of Killing The Swamp. If you succeed in THAT, you become Czar Of The United States. and must rescind 90% of the laws passed since 1900. If you succeed in THAT, you’ll be a Saint and your face will carved into Mount Rushmore.. Hey! You’re in it for the glory. Right? Right?