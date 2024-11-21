Some guy on the internet raised three points, with which I agree.

“Do I think a shot that affects your genetic code may have some downsides? Sure.”

“Has enough time passed to see the fullness of the side-effects? No – on median, clinical trials take 9 years and more than half of all trials fail. We are three years into this unfounded clinical trial with the world as lab rats.”

“Do I believe the anecdotal evidence [of side effects] is too great to ignore? Yes.”

I’m sad that people were coerced to take this untested injection.

