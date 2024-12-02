Babesleaga Group AD : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Second week in the books and here is where we stand.

Results

Standings

ContestantsRecordPointsAveragePoints AgainstAverage Score
Barbara Stanwyck2 – 0 – 013366.506866.50-34.00
Greta Garbo2 – 0 – 011859.006959.00-34.50
Mae West1 – 1 – 010552.507352.50-36.50
Ginger Rogers1 – 1 – 09346.508646.50-43.00
Claudette Colbert1 – 1 – 08743.5011243.50-56.00
Irene Dunne1 – 1 – 08643.009943.00-49.50
Katherine Hepburn0 – 2 – 07437.0011537.00-57.50
Joan Crawford0 – 2 – 05527.5012927.50-64.50

This week.

  • 10:00 am Joan Crawford vs Claudette Colbert
  • 2:00 pm Katherine Hepburn vs Mae West
  • 6:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Barbara Stanwyck
  • 8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Ginger Rogers

