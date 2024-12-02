Babesleaga Group AD : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Second week in the books and here is where we stand.

Results

Ginger Rogers

Greta Garbo

Barbara Stanwyck

Katherine Hepburn

Mae West

Joan Crawford

Claudette Colbert

Irene Dunne

Standings

Contestants Record Points Average Points Against Average Score Barbara Stanwyck 2 – 0 – 0 133 66.50 68 66.50-34.00 Greta Garbo 2 – 0 – 0 118 59.00 69 59.00-34.50 Mae West 1 – 1 – 0 105 52.50 73 52.50-36.50 Ginger Rogers 1 – 1 – 0 93 46.50 86 46.50-43.00 Claudette Colbert 1 – 1 – 0 87 43.50 112 43.50-56.00 Irene Dunne 1 – 1 – 0 86 43.00 99 43.00-49.50 Katherine Hepburn 0 – 2 – 0 74 37.00 115 37.00-57.50 Joan Crawford 0 – 2 – 0 55 27.50 129 27.50-64.50

This week.

10:00 am Joan Crawford vs Claudette Colbert

2:00 pm Katherine Hepburn vs Mae West

6:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Barbara Stanwyck

8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Ginger Rogers

