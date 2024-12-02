Babesleaga Group AD : Week 2 : Results and Standings

Second week in the books and here is where we stand.
Results
Standings
|Contestants
|Record
|Points
|Average
|Points Against
|Average Score
|Barbara Stanwyck
|2 – 0 – 0
|133
|66.50
|68
|66.50-34.00
|Greta Garbo
|2 – 0 – 0
|118
|59.00
|69
|59.00-34.50
|Mae West
|1 – 1 – 0
|105
|52.50
|73
|52.50-36.50
|Ginger Rogers
|1 – 1 – 0
|93
|46.50
|86
|46.50-43.00
|Claudette Colbert
|1 – 1 – 0
|87
|43.50
|112
|43.50-56.00
|Irene Dunne
|1 – 1 – 0
|86
|43.00
|99
|43.00-49.50
|Katherine Hepburn
|0 – 2 – 0
|74
|37.00
|115
|37.00-57.50
|Joan Crawford
|0 – 2 – 0
|55
|27.50
|129
|27.50-64.50
This week.
- 10:00 am Joan Crawford vs Claudette Colbert
- 2:00 pm Katherine Hepburn vs Mae West
- 6:00 pm Greta Garbo vs Barbara Stanwyck
- 8:00 pm Irene Dunne vs Ginger Rogers