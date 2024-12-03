Caption This!

Posted by on

11 Comments

  5. Pootin:
    “Next person who farts caviar will go to the front lines”!
    General:
    “But sir, you’re the only one who had some at dinner.”
    Pootin:
    “You make grave mistake komrade. It was my dog. You will now be strapped to one of my new hypersonic missiles and flown into the Ukrainian Nazi Territory.”

    Reply to this comment

  9. Well, that one to the left, he had a flap holster and he was in no itchin’ hurry. And the one next to him, he had scared eyes; he wasn’t gonna do nothin’. But that one in the center, he had crazy eyes. Figured him to make the first move.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.