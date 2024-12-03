Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 3 December 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
“I’m getting so tired of people sending me those Hitler Rant memes…”
“It’s time for your helicopter ride, Mr. Putin.”
The cackler didn’t win?
Bummer.
“Drones – why does it always have to be drones?”
Pootin:
“Next person who farts caviar will go to the front lines”!
General:
“But sir, you’re the only one who had some at dinner.”
Pootin:
“You make grave mistake komrade. It was my dog. You will now be strapped to one of my new hypersonic missiles and flown into the Ukrainian Nazi Territory.”
“If I blink while looking at you this way, you’re dead meat.”
What you talkin’ ’bout, Willis?
“Sir, Biden called again. He’s still waiting on your decision about what flavor of icecream you want for Hunter’s “Off the Hook” party.”
Well, that one to the left, he had a flap holster and he was in no itchin’ hurry. And the one next to him, he had scared eyes; he wasn’t gonna do nothin’. But that one in the center, he had crazy eyes. Figured him to make the first move.
Where are your Pussycats?
Three weeks, Tovarisch. You said I would be strolling the streets of Kiev in three weeks. How many weeks ago did you tell me that, Tovarisch?