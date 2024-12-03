Welcome to IMAO! We Condemn This Schematic of the Internet, Which Shows Not a Single Cat Posted by Oppo on 3 December 2024, 11:00 am There are two guys at about 5 o’clock, who have double Star Trek Enterprise phasers set on a blonde. Any idea what’s up with that? The same people keep showing up, too. What’s up with that? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
There are two guys at about 5 o’clock, who have double Star Trek Enterprise phasers set on a blonde. Any idea what’s up with that?
They’re depicting a live webcam session.
The same people keep showing up, too. What’s up with that?
There’s only so many people the NSA can employ.
Doppelgängers – why does it always have to be doppelgängers?
They’re all cool cats, dig?
The heck with the cats, what happened to all the trolls?
The struggle is real.