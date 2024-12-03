Welcome to IMAO! We Condemn This Schematic of the Internet, Which Shows Not a Single Cat

Posted by on

There are two guys at about 5 o’clock, who have double Star Trek Enterprise phasers set on a blonde. Any idea what’s up with that?

The same people keep showing up, too. What’s up with that?

    They’re depicting a live webcam session.

    There’s only so many people the NSA can employ.

