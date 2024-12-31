Caption This! Posted by walruskkkch on 31 December 2024, 10:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
An old stud, catting around…
You know what he’s got on his mind…
A carrot stick?
Or not…
“Ah, Wilber, this damn cat smells like tuna!”
I’m not just the president of Mane Club for Stallions… I’m a member!
Watch the eyes!