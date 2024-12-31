Happy New Year’s Eve! My Resolution for the Coming Year Posted by Oppo on 31 December 2024, 11:00 am Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
King Oppo the Third:
“I will smartly sit on my throne until the buffet line has thinned out and hope they save me at least one chicken breast and a bowl of black-eyed peas.”