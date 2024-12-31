Straight Line of the Day: Hey, We’re Coming Upon the End of the First Quarter of This Century! What Will the History Books Highlight?

Answer 1: The way the changeover to “2000” crashed everything.
The Seminal Event in the First Quarter of the 21st Century
americanthinker.com | 12/24/2024 | Steve McCann
Answer 1: The way the changeover to “2000” crashed everything.
Answer 2: When Y3K arrives it will be just like Y2K, nothing happening except for millions of hungover people like Walrus.
I haven’t had a real hangover sine the last century.
Me either but I’m hungover right now…from watching too much football and we haven’t even made it to the Peach Bowl yet.
Got me my chicken for tonight and tomorrow and I will try to watch at least a bit of every game.
Y2K? Ah, but it didn’t quite! All the old bank, COBOL programmers were enticed out of retirement to save the. day. And generally, they did.
But I remember having multiple 5-gallon buckets w/lids loaded with bug-out food and liquids in case it didn’t end well.
#1 Highlight (IMO): Corruption of governments worldwide.
As technology advanced the dumber society became. We have all become hollow Stepford citizens.
It depends on who gets to write the history books.
The outsized contribution of TikTok influencers to the moral stabilization of society…
The wave of Emu-led terrorism…
Emuphopia, like Islamaphobia once did, is sweeping the country and we seem hopeless to do anything about it.
Somehow the USA survived a third Obama administration.
That’s what they said about FDR except for really real.
The good news:
“IMAO will continue awarding enormous amounts bacon until time beyond the foreseeable future.”
