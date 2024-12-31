You Had One Job Posted by Oppo on 31 December 2024, 3:00 pm A worker walks towards the One Apus container ship, berthed at the Kobe Port in Hyogo, Japan, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The vessel, managed by NYK Shipmanagement Pte, suffered a massive stack collapse and lost 1,816 containers – 64 of which are classified as dangerous goods – at sea due to severe weather on Nov. 30 while it was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, U.S. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
If one fell on top of you would wearing a hard hat even help?..
Asking for a friend
After storms, containers are known to stay submerged near the surface for quite awhile – like deadheads – becoming a great hazard to navigation. Picture standing at the gunnel of a ship doing 13 knots in clear water and a few feet outboard and under passes a 40-foot container which you could have hit head on! Scares the snot out of you.