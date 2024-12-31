You Had One Job

A worker walks towards the One Apus container ship, berthed at the Kobe Port in Hyogo, Japan, on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. The vessel, managed by NYK Shipmanagement Pte, suffered a massive stack collapse and lost 1,816 containers – 64 of which are classified as dangerous goods – at sea due to severe weather on Nov. 30 while it was en route from Yantian, China to Long Beach, U.S.

  5. After storms, containers are known to stay submerged near the surface for quite awhile – like deadheads – becoming a great hazard to navigation. Picture standing at the gunnel of a ship doing 13 knots in clear water and a few feet outboard and under passes a 40-foot container which you could have hit head on! Scares the snot out of you.

