Alternate New Year’s Resolution

Steal a Harley from a motorcycle club.

  2. How about just buying a Harley? 🏍
    No? Then how about one of these? 🛵
    Or just settle for a new one? 🚴‍♀️
    Okay, perhaps a motorized chair? 🦼
    No? 🤖

    Happy New Year, Oppo and Walrus!

