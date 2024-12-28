New New Year’s Resolution Posted by Oppo on 28 December 2024, 4:00 pm (In addition to being coyly evasive about everything): I’m Going to Start capitalizing Every other Word. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
When ordering at restaurants, I’m going to end every sentence with the phrase “…in accordance with the ancient prophecies.” It also works great during job interviews, whether you’re applying or the one conducting the interview.
Don’t get many call-backs, eh?
It’s cool as long as you continue to use the oxford commas properly.
i plan to be mildly annoyed at every other word being capitalized.
You say you got a Resolution
Well, you know
We all hope that works for you
You tell me that it’s evolution
Well, you know
I see you just don’t have a clue
But when you talk about deconstruction
Don’t you know that you can count me out
Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
Alright
Alright
You say you got a new solution
Well, you know
I think we’ve heard that thing before
You ask me for a contribution
Well, you know
I’ll just be showing you the door
But if you expect other people to change their way
You’ll be waiting a long time to see that day
Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
Alright
Alright
You say you’ll change your life’s direction
Well, you know
That’s a course we’d love to see
You’re heading towards an institution
Well, you know
Avoiding that’s something we all agree
But if you go touting the wonders of self-help plans
Your going to end up dining out of those garbage cans
Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
Alright
Alright
Now, THAT’s what I’m Talking About!
Seriously, you should never take anything I say here seriously. And that’s starting now. And that time is every day, unburdened by what once was.
Also, space and time don’t exist…
I resolve to hire even more interns in 2025.