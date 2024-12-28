New New Year’s Resolution

(In addition to being coyly evasive about everything):

I’m Going to Start capitalizing Every other Word.

  1. When ordering at restaurants, I’m going to end every sentence with the phrase “…in accordance with the ancient prophecies.” It also works great during job interviews, whether you’re applying or the one conducting the interview.

  4. You say you got a Resolution
    Well, you know
    We all hope that works for you
    You tell me that it’s evolution
    Well, you know
    I see you just don’t have a clue
    But when you talk about deconstruction
    Don’t you know that you can count me out
    Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
    Alright
    Alright
    You say you got a new solution
    Well, you know
    I think we’ve heard that thing before
    You ask me for a contribution
    Well, you know
    I’ll just be showing you the door
    But if you expect other people to change their way
    You’ll be waiting a long time to see that day
    Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
    Alright
    Alright
    You say you’ll change your life’s direction
    Well, you know
    That’s a course we’d love to see
    You’re heading towards an institution
    Well, you know
    Avoiding that’s something we all agree
    But if you go touting the wonders of self-help plans
    Your going to end up dining out of those garbage cans
    Don’t you know it’s gonna be alright
    Alright
    Alright

