Straight Line of the Day: If You're Kamala's Ghost-Writer, What Sentence(s) Will You Include in Her Memoirs? Posted by Oppo on 30 December 2024, 12:00 pm Kamala Harris Lands $20 Million Book Deal And People Have Questions…Modernity News | 12/18/2024 | Steve Watson
I would include: When she arrived at the station, the bus had already left.
“It’s not she knows ….. “
10 years for serving up unpalatable word salad without a license … Oh, you probably didn’t mean that kind of sentence…
“I was born a middle-class black child…”
“I was a big fan of Willie…”
“It is a love based on giving and receiving as well as having and sharing. And the love that they give and have is shared and received. And through this having and giving and sharing and receiving, we too can share and love and have and receive.”
IYKYK
“Knowledge is power. You know it, I know it, everyone knows the power of knowledge. That’s a powerful concept, and knowing it is the key. Of course, my campaign valued knowledge so highly that we kept as much of it as possible to ourselves. Knowing is half the battle, but withholding it is the real war. In the end, my campaign did not prevail, because knowledge is power, and we didn’t have either…”
“… But that’s enough about her. Have you heard of this blog, imao.us ? It’s got the craziest commentors you ever done saw…”
I came a few BJs short of the ultimate prize.
First line: I am just the ghost writer but she is the whore-or story.
“It was the worst of times, it was the worst of times. The times could not have been worst, otherwise they would have been worster or worstest, or maybe worstershire if you’re reading this in England. Failure was key during those times, and we lost the support of the Times, so the Times they were a-changin’. My campaign theme song went “I’m a loser, and I am exactly what I appear to be.” An ignorant ho-ho-ho. My yellow campaign school bus is for sale. Cheap. Like me. I am proud that the Harris-Walz ticket will forever be known as either Kam-Pain or Scamp-Pain. Amazingly, I am getting $20 million for this drivel. Not amazingly, I have already spent $22 million of it. Cackle cackle cackle. Expect to find this at fine booksellers in the section called Gifts For People You Hate. Does anyone really wonder why I did no interviews? Let’s Go Brandon.”
Foreword Deep Thoughts by Joe Biden: ” – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – “
It’s all a matter of give and take. Let’s face it. We’re all givers and takers. If you’re a giver, you start right out giving to everyone. There’s lots of ways to give. And people gladly take it all without giving back. Because they’re takers. Takers take. Giver’s give. You give a little, you take a little- or a lot. If you take too much, you might feel like you can’t take it any more. So, give some back and let others take it for awhile and run with it. Just don’t give ground or give in. If you’ve been on the receiving end of a giver, you know what I mean. Take matters into your own hands and give them a chance to be a taker. You’ll make a friend for life.
Next week, we’ll talk about what it’s like to start out as a taker. Hint, hint: Democrats!
In the mean time, CayleyGraph2015 gave a very good summary above that should probably be taken with a grain of salt.