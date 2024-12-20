Straight Line of the Day: It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That… Posted by Oppo on 20 December 2024, 12:00 pm Be careful: If even one person in the universe likes pineapple on pizza, the statement would not hold up. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That…
Millions of people claim to hate pineapple on pizza yet have never tried it.
It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That…
…Democrats do not believe in dementia, they worship it (until it becomes inconvenient)…
It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That…
… the moon was made for nukin ’, and that’s just what we’ll do…
One of these days IMAO
Is gonna nuke all over
The Sea of Tranquility…
It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That…
… comedy is hard…
Exactly. Only siths deal in absolutes.
That’s why Andy Kaufman never told jokes.. not even one.
It is a universally acknowledged truth that there is no universally acknowledged truth
A thing is either right or it isn’t. That much is certain.
But what about Wolfgang Pauli’s “It’s not even wrong.”? Or does that only apply to bad physics?
It Is a Universally Acknowledged Truth That…
…cats rule!
Regarding universal truths, at some point, a discussion about WALNUTS will start and it will be claimed that EVERYONE hates walnuts, especially in cookies and fudge, etc.
Now, I want to go on record that walnuts are fantastic! I absolutely LOVE walnuts. They taste great. And they’re the healthiest nut out there for your body. Their natural oil is on par with salmon oil for health benefits.
So, you’ll have to go through me if you badmouth walnuts. If you hate walnuts, you’re JUST NUTS! And remember, at Christmas time, walnuts are magic!
(Don’t get me started.)