Straight Line of the Day: We Need a New Country To Make Fun Of. Any Suggestions?

I’ve always thought Burkina Fascists didn’t get enough ridicule.

  3. Burka Burka, Durka Durka!

    I think we should take swipe at Dubai. All those abandoned supercars, failed man-made islands, succesful man-made islands. I mean, it seems like there should be some good jokes in there. Maybe a Dubai edition Babesleague: Whose got the nicest eyes.

  4. Tired of making fun of Canada? France? The Brit’s?

    How about the Germans? They’re fat, censoring, perfectionistic, dictatorial control freaks with a holier-than-thou attitude und you vill like it! Nicht war? Achtung! Du bist ein Dumkopf! Macht schnell!

    Wait. Sprechen Sie Deutsch?

  8. “Amerikanisher, geben Sie mir ein Glas Bier für mein Mittagessen!”
    “Negative! Get it yourself, Kraut!”
    “Vee Germans vill replace the Vereinigten Staaten in NATO.”
    “Have at it you lousy Hun bastids! Next time, we’re going to let the Russians do you completely.”
    “Meanwhile, enjoy your Islamic takeover.”

    (I guess that’s a little too harsh.)

  12. We Need a New Country To Make Fun Of. Any Suggestions?

    Pottsylvania, it’s run by an evil conniving incompetent who goes by the name “Fearless Leader” and has the worst spies in the world.

  13. Hey, Burkina Faso is The Land of Upright Men. That’s literally what Burkina Faso means. Of course, if you have to tell people, then maybe…
    But in Burkina Faso, they make fun of Chad. Because they named their country after Chad Johnson, instead of calling their country Ochocinco. Which would have been awesome.

