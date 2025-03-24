Straight Line of the Day: We Need a New Country To Make Fun Of. Any Suggestions? Posted by Oppo on 24 March 2025, 12:00 pm I’ve always thought Burkina Fascists didn’t get enough ridicule. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
I’ve always had Transnistria listed as #1 ridicule because they are a country with a majority of Trannies. 😩
New country? Please, no. Let’s keep it out to pasture with Garth Brooks & Kenny Chesney. It’s not worth the punch lines, I tell ya.
Burka Burka, Durka Durka!
I think we should take swipe at Dubai. All those abandoned supercars, failed man-made islands, succesful man-made islands. I mean, it seems like there should be some good jokes in there. Maybe a Dubai edition Babesleague: Whose got the nicest eyes.
Tired of making fun of Canada? France? The Brit’s?
How about the Germans? They’re fat, censoring, perfectionistic, dictatorial control freaks with a holier-than-thou attitude und you vill like it! Nicht war? Achtung! Du bist ein Dumkopf! Macht schnell!
Wait. Sprechen Sie Deutsch?
Comoros, I’m looking at you… any place that has a city named Fomboni is just ripe for comedic fruit…
The Vatican.
🖖 Vulcan City is funnier than Vatican City – fact.
But can you stampede cattle through it?
Yes, but only Longhorns. 🐂
Kinkyyyy. Sign here.
Ireland since they accepted Rosie.
I heard Rosie made the Irish island start tilting over and it may sink into the abyss. 😳
And they’re happy to go.
They laughed at me and called me a fool, but you see, I knew it could happen! ~ U.S. Representative Hank Johnson
“Amerikanisher, geben Sie mir ein Glas Bier für mein Mittagessen!”
“Negative! Get it yourself, Kraut!”
“Vee Germans vill replace the Vereinigten Staaten in NATO.”
“Have at it you lousy Hun bastids! Next time, we’re going to let the Russians do you completely.”
“Meanwhile, enjoy your Islamic takeover.”
(I guess that’s a little too harsh.)
A safe bet would be The Duchy of Grand Fenwick.
Of course it’s Djibouti.
Lichtenstein. It’s barely a country, and sounds like a vestigial organ your doctor has to remove during childhood.
… plus, they claim to have licked Einstein, which I highly doubt.
I can’t believe that is something anybody would be willing to admit.
Pottsylvania, it’s run by an evil conniving incompetent who goes by the name “Fearless Leader” and has the worst spies in the world.
Hey, Burkina Faso is The Land of Upright Men. That’s literally what Burkina Faso means. Of course, if you have to tell people, then maybe…
But in Burkina Faso, they make fun of Chad. Because they named their country after Chad Johnson, instead of calling their country Ochocinco. Which would have been awesome.
Absurdistan and Ridiculouslovakia.
Belgium
You know why.
Belgium doesn’t exist. https://zapatopi.net/belgium/