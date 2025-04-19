Cartoons and Memes : Saturday Night Special Posted by walruskkkch on 19 April 2025, 7:00 pm “Hi Mr. Walrus, got something special for you today.” “I am sure I will be surprised.” “We got a winners group for tonight’s memes.” “Well, I’m definitely surprised.” “And disappointed.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?123456789106 votes · 6 answersVote Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
really a tossup between 4 and 10