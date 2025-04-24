Straight Line of the Day: Pope Francis Gets Up to Heaven, and…

Posted by on

12 Comments

  4. …thinks the gate must be to keep people in.

    …unexpectedly, has to answer questions, from some Spaniards.

    …learns Heaven now is mostly a place where you walk your dog and listen to podcasts.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.