Straight Line of the Day: Pope Francis Gets Up to Heaven, and… Posted by Oppo on 24 April 2025, 12:00 pm
…immediately has to pee.
Saint Peter asks him what is the first thing Eve said when she saw Adam?
(Answer: “That’s a hard one!”)
… sees Benedict XVI manning the gate. Benedict says, “You’ve got gate duty now. Here’s the key, I’m outta here!”
…thinks the gate must be to keep people in.
…unexpectedly, has to answer questions, from some Spaniards.
…learns Heaven now is mostly a place where you walk your dog and listen to podcasts.
Pope:
“Drinks on me. You’ve really got to try the one called the Vatican Volcano.” 🌋
Pope
“I see Mussolini here. How the hell did that rat make it here?”😲
He realizes he’s double parked and has to leave.
Pope Francis Gets Up to Heaven, and…
was told, “We don’t seem to have a reservation under that name.”
Reads the rules for priests closely:
“What? CelebRate?!?!”
Pope Francis Gets Up to Heaven, and…
was greeted by a security guard. “Sorry, Heaven is closed, the Moose out front should have told ya.”
He chose to use the service entrance.