U — Yeah, U Posted by Oppo on 24 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with U. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Underdog Services:
If you have a stray cat problem call us, we will kill them.
We can also Raw Dog 🐕 with the best of them. (Stud Service)
Call for fleas…I mean fees.
Uoy- How to address somebody in the mirror universe.
Unisexual – Wants to have sex with the stars.
Umm, I can’t think of one.
Ursula’s Uvula problem:
Don’t ask.
It’s her Uvulva. She got it at Uvulvas R Us.
(It’s possible that’s a form of transportation.)
You’re thinking about the U-Volvo at the U-Haul.
U
Quickly. Name one of the states than begin with U.
Unbareable: a certain type of progressive woman – you know what I mean…
Up Set: Orientation of the pair, post-plastic surgery