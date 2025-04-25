Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 4/18/2025 : New Matches for 4/25/2025

Guest hosting duties require the best so here I am.

Results

Matches for 4/25/2025

Match 1

Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Shirley Eaton1 – 0 – 0177 – 0 – 52
Jill Masterson

Actress:Shirley Eaton
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.

Shirley Eaton

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Famke Janssen1 – 0 – 0142 – 1 – 19
Xenia Onatopp

Actress:Famke Janssen
Nationality:Dutch
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.

Famke Janssen

Match 2

Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Tania Mallet0 – 1 – 046 – 1 – 228
Tilly Masterson

Actress:Tania Mallet
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.

Tania Mallet

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Serena Gordon0 – 1 – 050 – 3 – 158
Caroline

Actress:Serena Gordon
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldeneye (1995)

Synopsis:

Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”

Serena Gordon

