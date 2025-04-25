Bond Girlathon Friday : Results for 4/18/2025 : New Matches for 4/25/2025

Guest hosting duties require the best so here I am.
Results
|Aliza Gur
|No Preference
|Denise Perrier
|66
|19
|36
|Honor Blackman
|No Preference
|Izabella Scorupco
|110
|1
|100
Matches for 4/25/2025
Match 1
Shirley Eaton (Jill Masterson) vs Famke Janssen (Xenia Onatopp)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Shirley Eaton
|1 – 0 – 0
|177 – 0 – 52
Actress: Shirley Eaton Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Jill Masterson was the scantly dressed girl who used binoculars and an ear piece to help Auric Goldfinger cheat at cards. Bond caught her at the game, and together they blackmailed Goldfinger into losing his money. After enjoying a few bottles of Dom Perignon with Bond, Masterson was killed by Goldfinger’s henchman Oddjob, in revenge for her betrayal. Bond awoke to find her covered from head to toe in gold paint.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Famke Janssen
|1 – 0 – 0
|142 – 1 – 19
Actress: Famke Janssen Nationality: Dutch Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Xenia Onatopp was a henchwoman working alongside the traitor General Ourumov. She stole a Tiger Helicopter, a new prototype that was resistant to electromagnetic pulses. She then helped Ourumov steal the codes and launch key for the Goldeneye satellite weapon from the Severnaya Space Control Centre. She killed the staff and programmed Goldeneye to destroy the facility with electromagnetic pulses that wouldn’t effect the Tiger. She flirted with Bond and tried to kill him on multiple occasions, but Bond ended up onatopp.
Match 2
Tania Mallet (Tilly Masterson) vs Serena Gordon (Caroline)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Tania Mallet
|0 – 1 – 0
|46 – 1 – 228
Actress: Tania Mallet Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Tilly Masterson tried to assassinate Auric Goldfinger in revenge for the death of her sister Jill. With her poor marksmanship, she missed and almost shot Bond, who took a sharp interest in her. Bond caught up with Tilly again and foiled another of her attempts to kill Goldfinger. In the process, the two were chased by Goldfinger’s hitmen, and Tilly was killed by Oddjob’s steel rimmed hat.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Serena Gordon
|0 – 1 – 0
|50 – 3 – 158
Actress: Serena Gordon Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldeneye (1995)
Synopsis:
Caroline was a psychological evaluator working for MI6. She was sent by M to evaluate Bond, who took her for a drive in his Aston Martin DB5. Bond drove very fast and engaged in a race with Xenia Onatopp, making Caroline very uncomfortable. After screaming at Bond to slow down, Bond came to an abrupt stop, and seduced Caroline with a bottle of Bollinger champagne hidden in an armrest. The two proceed with a “very thorough evaluation.”
