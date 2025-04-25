Straight Line of the Day: Demands Are Forever Posted by Oppo on 25 April 2025, 12:00 pm … and Ten Times Is Never Enough Straight Line: Spitballing Ideas For New Titles for Upcoming James Bond Films: … Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related 1
Never Say Enough Again
Never Say “Enough Already”
How ’bout James Bond vs The Avengers?
“Which ones? The Marvel ones, or the ones from the old British series?”
How ’bout James Bond vs The Avengers vs The Avengers?
Rothingham Sanction.
007: “There is no i in Bond Miss Bondi.”
Pam Bondi (U.S. Attorney General): “There is now….James.”
Stink Finger
(Trans Bond)
It’s better than ‘The Bi Who Loved Me’ 😍
(originally titled ‘The Karen Who Loved Me’
BrownEye
Eww X3
Woke is not enough.
Tran surgeries are forever.
Thunderballs.
On His Majesty’s Sercret Service.
Live and Let No Grievance By
Orthopussy
Dr. Yes.
From China with love.
…with Ruve.
You only get deported twice.
Moonnuker
The Tranny with the golden gun.
No License to Build
…but dewomands are smokin’ hot!
The Man with the Golden Rod
Fourteen Schnizengruben Are Not Enough
You guys do not disappoint.