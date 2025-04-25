V — Halfways of Making You Talk Posted by Oppo on 25 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with V. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Vuhginny:
How people in W. Virginia pronounce vagina.
Vee have a complete dossier on you!
Vigo-ous: a very aggressive form of haunting, Carpathian style…
Vogone: totally destroyed in a bureaucratic fashion
Vistuperous: bitter and antagonistic language on steroids
Value-addled: a sad side effect of elective office…