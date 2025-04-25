Und Ve Have Ways of Making You Buy an EV

Vermont falls short on EV Sales as dealers push back against climate rules

CBS News Local | April 24, 2025 | Laura Ullman

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Vermont’s consumers are not buying electric vehicles as fast as the state’s rules require, according to data collected by the Vermont Vehicle Distributors Association.

“We’re between a rock and a hard place, quite frankly,” says Vermont Vehicle and Automotive Distributors Association representative, Matt Cota

To meet goals in Vermont’s Global Warming Solutions Act, the Agency of Natural Resources set standards for the number of electric vehicles that should be on the road by 2035.

“We’re showing exponential growth, but we’re not showing the type of growth as required by law. The law requires 35%, we’re only at 12%” Cota adds.

It’s a similar situation for trucks. According to Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers, there’s even less demand from small businesses to switch to electric.

“Why make them buy something that they can’t afford that won’t do the job? They’ll put Vermont businesses out of business,” says Lieutenant Governor John Rodgers.