Friday Night Open Thread: Shout Out To Those Who Prefer Whispers Posted by Oppo on 25 April 2025, 6:00 pm Also, only 8 months until Christmas. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Yes, only 8 months till Christmas. That’s why I have already bought 6 Rock’em Sock’em Robot sets (currently $25.53 each at Wally World)
What if tariffs make them go up toooo..say…twice that? I would win the Frugal Person of the year without doubt for buying them early. Now, 6 members of today’s youth will know the joy of them as I randomly pass them out to some poor kids.