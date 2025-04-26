Straight Line of the Day: Cry “Havoc!” and Let Slip the Dogs of War. Also Let Slip the _______ of _______ … Posted by Oppo on 26 April 2025, 12:00 pm Weasels of lawfare? Long forms of division? Scissorbirds of snippiness? Childrens’ choirs of disharmony? Rhinoceroses of subtlety? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Let slip the Cool Cats of Canterbury!
Logs of Gore (Al Gore’s poop)
Let slip the hand of Hans Gruber!
Let slip the bros of brag…
Let slip the coverups of media…
Let slip the Sultans of Swing…
Cry Havoc and let slip the reigns of inhibition! (In my mind it just always comes out in Austin Powers voice) Yeahh, Baby.
Let slip the secrets on Signal…
… the Bidens of Indifference
Let slip the fluffy kittens of cuteness!