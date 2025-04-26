W — The Only Double Letter and Misnomer in the English Alphabet

Posted by on

Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with W.

.

“What Fifth Column?” — Mantra of the press, the filth column.

.

Wait Earp — The interval between pushing “Enter” and noticing a typo on-screen.

10 Comments

  5. W.W.A.-White Women’s Association: The group protesting your favorite sports team, mascot, street name, theme party etc, on behalf of whatever culture is represented, whether they are offended or not.

    Credit to my coworker, cuz I can’t think of anything good myself.

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.