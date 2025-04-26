W — The Only Double Letter and Misnomer in the English Alphabet Posted by Oppo on 26 April 2025, 3:00 pm Your challenge: to create a new word or phrase that begins with W. . “What Fifth Column?” — Mantra of the press, the filth column. . Wait Earp — The interval between pushing “Enter” and noticing a typo on-screen. Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Wothington D.C:
Mike Tyson: “I once punched this dude out in Wothington D.C for killin one of muh pigeons.”
Whoa-be-gone: no way to stop the horse…
Weltbeating: a severe chastisement, as in, “ I’m doing this for your own weltbeating…”
— IMAO Mottorator Motto #2.
Whippersnapper: the correct tool for administering a weltbeating…
… but not to stop a horse…
W.W.A.-White Women’s Association: The group protesting your favorite sports team, mascot, street name, theme party etc, on behalf of whatever culture is represented, whether they are offended or not.
Credit to my coworker, cuz I can’t think of anything good myself.
One might grow to like your coworker.
Whatsamatteru, IYKTYK.
Whisk-averse- a person who does not like to bake.