Pope Fiction

I figure the Cardinals could use a good laugh right about now. The baseball team, that is. I ain’t going to give it to them, though.
.
Synod’s as good as a wink to a blind bat.
Been waiting to use that. Thanks, Francis!
.
Need an enclave
For a conclave
To select a pope —
Why no mention
Of divine intervention?
Well … there’s always hope.
It’s not un-Musial to hope.
Prop Fiction:
The path of the righteous brothers is beset on all sides by the inequities of the beach boys and the tyranny of evil men.
— Scriptunsure