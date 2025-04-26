Pope Fiction

I figure the Cardinals could use a good laugh right about now. The baseball team, that is. I ain’t going to give it to them, though.

.

Synod’s as good as a wink to a blind bat.

Been waiting to use that. Thanks, Francis!

.

Need an enclave

For a conclave

To select a pope —

Why no mention

Of divine intervention?

Well … there’s always hope.

Like this: Like Loading...