Can I FA and Not FO? Posted by Oppo on 5 May 2025, 11:00 am
Maybe, if you’re a billionaire with a crack legal team and a cadre of former Special Forces working as fixers… otherwise I’ll visit you in prison or at the cemetery…
FO is half the fun if you do it right
FANOFO?
Not if you’re LIFO’ing it.
Maybe if you’re FIFO’ing.
But definitely not if you’re quantum entangled or your name is Neil deGrasse Tyson.
NO!
Cannot be done.
FAFO
I didn’t ponder the question too long,
I was hungry and went out for a bite.
Ran into a chum with a bottle of Rum,
and we wound up drinking all night.