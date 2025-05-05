Straight Line of the Day: The National Endowment for the Arts Has Begun Terminating Grants, Including Yours, Which Was…

Posted by on

The National Endowment for the Arts Begins Terminating Grants
New York Times | May 3, 2025 | Michael Paulson

The endowment told arts organizations that it was withdrawing or canceling current grants just hours after President Trump proposed eliminating the agency in the next fiscal year.

10 Comments

  3. The National Endowment for the Arts Has Begun Terminating Grants, Including Yours, Which Was… A damn shame, because our company Christmas tree, decorated with hundreds of scrapped miniature bellows, was a glorious display of reuse, and beautiful in its own right…

  4. … a one-person play decrying the oppression of faintly discouraging the transitioning of minor children, entitled Chop Swap. It was a glorious, unhinged screed, as well as interactive, with the audience voting between acts as to which direction the transition should proceed in the next act…

