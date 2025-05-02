Sorry; Friday Night’s Open Thread Is Closed. The Moose Out Front Should Have Told You. Posted by Oppo on 2 May 2025, 6:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
That moose can really chug some beer. I’ve only seen one other animal, a goat, that could out drink him down in Terlingua Texas.
That goat in Terlingua sadly died of mercury poisoning. A mysterious moose was seen in town around that time.
Some say if you bring some Molson to that part of Texas, all the cans will get crushed and drained, leaving only teeth marks in the cans.
So you know about all the old Quicksilver Mines…goats will eat anything and they told him not to go in them but he did and munched on some mercury. 😢
I’ll just wait in the older posts until a new one opens for business…
So, does that mean I’m trespassing in the closed Open Thread?
Yes! Now stay the heck here and carry on!
Is it Friday already?