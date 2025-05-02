Promoted Comment: As Sung By Ochi Bunker

Hats off to BobB:
Boy, the way that Trotsky played
Kulaks made the hit parade
Oligarchs, they had it made
Those were the days
Couldn’t trust no welfare state
Ev’rybody lost some weight
Gee, wasn’t old Stalin great?
Those were the days
And you knew who you were then
Girls turned on girls and men on men
Mister we could use a man like Lavrenty Beria again
People couldn’t be content
Wonder where your family went?
Gulags, where dissidents are sent
Those were the days
Ten times better than anything Weird A.I. Yankovich could come up with.
That was top flight BobB!