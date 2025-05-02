Promoted Comment: As Sung By Ochi Bunker

Hats off to BobB:

Boy, the way that Trotsky played

Kulaks made the hit parade

Oligarchs, they had it made

Those were the days



Couldn’t trust no welfare state

Ev’rybody lost some weight

Gee, wasn’t old Stalin great?

Those were the days



And you knew who you were then

Girls turned on girls and men on men

Mister we could use a man like Lavrenty Beria again



People couldn’t be content

Wonder where your family went?

Gulags, where dissidents are sent

Those were the days