Alternate Title: Bernie Sanders Calls Obamacare a Catastrophic Failure

Bernie Sanders: Democrats Lack ‘Vision for the Future’

Breitbart | 27 Apr 2025 | Pam Key

… (NBC’s Meet The Press) Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s talk about what you have called your oligarchy, and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez have been crisscrossing the country warning of an oligarchy. Senator, you told the New York Times, ‘One of the aspects of this is to get people to get engaged in the political process and run as independents outside of the Democratic Party.’ As someone who twice ran in the Democratic presidential primary are you trying to strengthen the Democratic Party or Senator, are you trying to start a third party?” […]

… (Sanders) continued, “What Democrats lack right now is a vision for the future. How are we going to provide a decent standard of living for a younger generation where everything being equal will be poorer than their parents? How do we repair a broken heath care system? How do we deal with the corrupt campaign finance system that allows billionaires to control both political parties? Those are some of the issues that need to be discussed, and we are going out around the country right now asking people, working people, run for office. You want to run as a Democrat? Great. You want to run as an Independent? That’s great, but you’ve got to get involved in the political process because right now the two-party system is failing the working class of this country.”