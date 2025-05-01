All Right, Who Stepped on Peanut Butter Floor?

Child Damages Mark Rothko Painting Estimated at €50m in Dutch Museum

Euronews | 29/04/2025 | David Mouriquand

… The costs of the repair and who will be footing the bill remain unknown.

The Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen has previously asked visitors to cover repair costs following damage to artworks. In 2011, a tourist who accidentally stepped on “Pindakaasvloer” (“Peanut Butter Floor”), a conceptual piece by Dutch artist Wim T. Schippers, was asked to pay for restoration.