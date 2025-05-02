Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/25/2025 : New Matches for 5/2/2025

Results

Famke JanssenNo PreferenceShirley Eaton
157166

Tania MalletNo PreferenceSerena Gordon
123357

Matches for 5/2/2025

Match 1

Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Nadja Regin0 – 1 – 025 – 0 – 217
Bonita

Actress:Nadja Regin
Nationality:Serbian
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.

Nadja Regin

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Michelle Yeoh0 – 1 – 052 – 0 – 177
Wai Lin

Actress:Michelle Yeoh
Nationality:Malaysian
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.

Michelle Yeoh

Who do you prefer?
19 votes
Match 2

Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Margaret Nolan0 – 1 – 0105 – 1 – 164
Dink

Actress:Margaret Nolan
Nationality:English
Bond Movie:Goldfinger (1964)

Synopsis:

Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”

Margaret Nolan

VS

ContestantRecordTotal Scores
Teri Hatcher1 – 0 – 0228 – 1 – 46
Paris Carver

Actress:Teri Hatcher
Nationality:American
Bond Movie:Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

Synopsis:

Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.

Teri Hatcher

Who do you prefer?
19 votes
3 Comments

