Bond Girlathon Friday : Results from 4/25/2025 : New Matches for 5/2/2025

These matches are ready for launch.
Results
|Famke Janssen
|No Preference
|Shirley Eaton
|157
|1
|66
|Tania Mallet
|No Preference
|Serena Gordon
|123
|3
|57
Matches for 5/2/2025
Match 1
Nadja Regin (Bonita) vs Michelle Yeoh (Wai Lin)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Nadja Regin
|0 – 1 – 0
|25 – 0 – 217
Actress: Nadja Regin Nationality: Serbian Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
In the exciting pre-title sequence of Goldfinger, Bond foils the plots of a heroin baron and blows up his operations with plastic explosives. Before leaving, Bond takes care of some unfinished business, to have a bath with Bonita. The excursion turns out to be a trap, as Bonita seduces Bond so that a henchman can knock him unconscious. Bond sees the reflection in Bonita’s eyes, and she gets knocked on the head while the henchman is electrocuted in the bath. “Shocking. Positively shocking” Bond remarks before leaving the room.
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Michelle Yeoh
|0 – 1 – 0
|52 – 0 – 177
Actress: Michelle Yeoh Nationality: Malaysian Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Wai Lin was a Red Chinese agent, and had the same mission as Bond to investigate media magnate Elliot Carver. Carver had been suspected of causing tragic events so that he could get exclusive coverage on them and increase his ratings. Wai Lin was intelligent and worked more cleverly than Bond on several occasions. Eventually they teamed up together and stormed Carver’s stealth ship.
Match 2
Margaret Nolan (Dink) vs Teri Hatcher (Paris Carver)
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Margaret Nolan
|0 – 1 – 0
|105 – 1 – 164
Actress: Margaret Nolan Nationality: English Bond Movie: Goldfinger (1964)
Synopsis:
Margaret Nolan played the Golden Girl in the title sequence and the pre-release advertising for Goldfinger. However, the producers eventually choose Shirley Eaton to play Jill Masterson, and Nolan was given the much smaller role of the pool-side masseuse Dink. Dink is shown massaging Bond, but has to leave when Felix Leiter arrives for some “man’s talk.”
VS
|Contestant
|Record
|Total Scores
|Teri Hatcher
|1 – 0 – 0
|228 – 1 – 46
Actress: Teri Hatcher Nationality: American Bond Movie: Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
Synopsis:
Paris Carver was an ex-lover of Bond’s, and wife of media mogul Elliot Carver. When Elliot was suspected as a terrorist, M sent Bond to seduce Paris and use his prior relationship to get information. Paris wasn’t happy to see Bond, and refused to help him. However, when Elliot spotted the two talking, and tried to kill Paris, she changed her mind and told Bond everything. She died that evening as Elliot sent henchman Dr. Kaufman to kill her.
