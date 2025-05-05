5/2/25: Math Geeks Excited Over Fact That 5 Raised to the Power of Two = 25 Posted by Oppo on 2 May 2025, 11:00 am Waiting until 5/5/25 With Masterbated Breath Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
25? That’s how many women Bill Clinton raped in Arkansas …or was it how many times Obama got caught with his boyfriends by the Secret Service. I can’t remember which. 🤔
The Indian Chief had three wives (squaws).
The wife with whom he slept on an elk hide bore him a son.
The wife with whom he slept on a bear hide bore him a son.
The wife with whom he slept on a hippopotamus hide bore him twin sons.
Thus, …
The squaw of the hippopotamus always equals the sons of the squaws of the other two hides.
(Chief Pythagoras)
Just wait ’till they find out 2 + 2 = 2 × 2 = 2² = …