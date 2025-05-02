Straight Line of the Day: Door Number One Posted by Oppo on 2 May 2025, 12:00 pm If You Were Going To Invent a Game Show, What Would It Be? Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Celebrity Strip Poker
First Contestants: Sydney Sweeney vs Brad Pitt
Your host: Walrus
Who Can Give CayleyGraph2015 the Best Gift?
First Prize is a “thank you” from my magnificent self, plus an invitation to the Season Finale, where you’ll have the chance to give me an even better Gift!
Second Prize is anything I got from the other contestants that I don’t want, if applicable.
Pee or poo?
#1 or #2?
MC: Welcome to our new game show, “Translate the Democrat!” Good luck, contestants.
“Today is today. And yesterday was today yesterday. Tomorrow will be today tomorrow. So live today, so the future today will be as the past today as it is tomorrow.”
MC: Now contestants, translate the Democrat!
Democrat contestant: Kamala cares for us, yesterday, today and tomorrow. From the days we rode a yellow school bus throughout the significance of the passage of time.
Republican contestant: Bend over.
Independent contestant: Dogs and cats, living together, mass hysteria.
MC: According to the judges, the Democrat contestant has won! Congratulations on your exciting upcoming vacation, which is an all expense paid trip to El Salvador! We would like to thank our sponsor, Gitmo Airlines, official airline of getting you Commie grifters out of our country.
Democrat contestant: Gracias.