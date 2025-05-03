Straight Line of the Day: Latest Submission to the Patent Office: …

  2. The Patent Office specifically states they will accept no applications involving perpetual motion. But they don’t say anything about perpetual inactivity. So the way I see it, if I patent that, I can sue congress for … ALL the money.

  5. A receipt machine, which can duplicate receipt formats from every major store in America, or you can design your own receipts with our amazing patented software. Need receipts for your taxes? Just log on to Receipts-R-Us.com! BOGO from January 1 – April 15.

