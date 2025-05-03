Straight Line of the Day: Latest Submission to the Patent Office: … Posted by Oppo on 3 May 2025, 12:00 pm Spread it around:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Latest Submission to the Patent Office: …
Nothing, they shut it down.
The Patent Office specifically states they will accept no applications involving perpetual motion. But they don’t say anything about perpetual inactivity. So the way I see it, if I patent that, I can sue congress for … ALL the money.
Latest Submission to the Patent Office: …
…. an ultra-modern, fully automatic Artificial Intelligence fact checker.
It was some shiny leather… not sure why…
A receipt machine, which can duplicate receipt formats from every major store in America, or you can design your own receipts with our amazing patented software. Need receipts for your taxes? Just log on to Receipts-R-Us.com! BOGO from January 1 – April 15.