Cheers, Mate!

Britons’ lives among least fulfilling, world study shows
The Times | 4/30/25 | Rhys Blakely
A study of whether the inhabitants of different countries are “flourishing” has put the UK close to the bottom of the world rankings. The research surveyed more than 200,000 people on six continents.
They were asked questions designed to gauge not just
happiness and
physical health, but their
sense of purpose,
the quality of their relationships, and their
financial stability.
Hmmm….
I may have a problem: my rankings (on a scale of 1 to 10) would be
0
0
0
0 and
0
But Mate, they got that Sunday roast, bangers and mash, and various pies like shepherd’s pie and steak and kidney pie. Desserts like trifle, sticky toffee pudding, and Eton mess.
So, you’re saying you’re a “zero.” Okay. I’m not here to argue..