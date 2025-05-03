Cheers, Mate!

Britons’ lives among least fulfilling, world study shows

The Times | 4/30/25 | Rhys Blakely

A study of whether the inhabitants of different countries are “flourishing” has put the UK close to the bottom of the world rankings. The research surveyed more than 200,000 people on six continents.

They were asked questions designed to gauge not just

happiness and

physical health, but their

sense of purpose,

the quality of their relationships, and their

financial stability.