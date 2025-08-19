Chicago Bears Cheerleaders practicing for upcoming season.
Playing with Mr. Microphone at Kamala’s house. AKA that time Walrus wore the bear suit at the interns only karaoke night.
~sigh~
Nope, sorry … too easy …
Bad case of Baloo b*lls.
Pooh-defile.
Grin and bear it…
That’s one way to get feedback from a microphone.
Singing Star Finds Herself in a Bit of a Pickle
Getting a firm grasp on the situation…
Hey hey Boo boo!! There’s a bit of a boo boo to clean up!…sorry miss..
Please speak directly into the microphone.
