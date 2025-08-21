What To Do If You See A Mountain Lion in the Bay Area?

Any ideas?

Here are some craptastic ones:

What To Do If You See A Mountain Lion While Hiking in the Bay Area

KQED | Aug 14 2025 | Sarah Wright …“I felt really small,” said McDonald, a biologist and researcher who’s now the founder and president of the Bay Area Puma Project, a local wild cat research and conservation organization that’s part of the Felidae Conservation Fund. “I disrupted his opportunity to get a meal.”…

That’s “survival,” lib.

…And while she had fears, “he was not a threat,” she said. ..

And that’s anti-survival.

… “It’s really important to keep your pets inside.”…That goes for outdoor cats and unsupervised dogs in yards as well as livestock …“

A herd of cows?

I notice she didn’t add the logical extension: “yourself.”

And here’s my absolute favorite part:

“If you have a backpack, you can put that over your head to make yourself seem a bit bigger,” he said.

At least you won’t see the mountain lion anymore, with your head in the backpack.

If the mountain lion is advancing toward you, you can even throw rocks or sticks at it, he said.

Experts — is there anything they haven’t thought through?