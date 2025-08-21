9 Comments

  6. It’s simple. Bring in the Wolf.
    The Wolf: “If you characters want to get out of this mess you need to do what I say and do it pronto. You dorks think you can keep your spurs from jingling and jangling for just a couple minutes? Now go get me three straws and a blow torch…and you might just get out of this.”

    1
    Reply to this comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.