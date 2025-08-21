Cartoons and Memes Posted by walruskkkch on 21 August 2025, 10:00 am “Know what I am thinking Mr. Walrus?” “Maybe.” “We need to take another week off.” “You read my mind.” Winner 10. This week. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. Anonymous VoteSign in with WordPressWhich one is funniest?1234567891045 votes · 45 answersVote
Re: Number 9 – So the moon is off limits???
For 9 I’m going with option 2. However the problem could exist that it would actually make an earthquake less destructive if it broke up some of the spots where the transform fault was building up pressure.
But then the nuclear destruction could make up for some of that.
I read a book lo many years ago where they decided to go spelunking and then didg down deep into the New Madrid fault to light up an a-bomb to relieve pressure to avoid an imminent quake.
It worked great in that fictional scenario.
Just remember you have 3 bombs and those are his desired uses of all three. Win Win Win.
Re: #1-
“You’ll love this steak. It’s vegan.”
“This steak is vegan?”
“Yep. The cow it came from had been on a strict vegan diet since it was weaned.”