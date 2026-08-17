Straight Line of the Day: You’ve Been Asked To Chair an Emergency Meeting of Superheroes — What’s Your First Item on the Agenda? Posted by Oppo on 17 August 2026, 12:00 pm
“Who was supposed to bring the donuts?”
And fries. Supersized.
If I told you I would have to 86 you.
“Whatever you do, don’t make Dr. Banner angry…”
Wouldn’t want him to start raging like a woke liberal.
Venue security…
De-thonging
Installing Cape holders in the restrooms.
The switch to Folgers.
Corporate sponsorships… inflation hit everybody and with the cost of groceries and all the newly mandated B.O. taxes, insurance fees, property tax increases on hidden HQ’s, etc. a hero has to make ends meet.
“Highlander, wtf, why is it always you?”
Schedule a one-on-one with Buffy.
Fixing the g*dd@mn escalators on the Vegas strip
Is Captain Planet a real Superhero?
If you have to ask…
Hey Diana Prince . . . are you interested in an internship at an internet leering center?
As long as she’s the Linda Carter version. Linda had curves, Gal doesn’t.
Find something for Aquaman to do. Waterboy?
Keep that creep, The Deep, out of my way and out of trouble…
So, like, I heard there’s this emergency or something? What’s up with that, huh?
Sorry, Captain Slacker; I was out taking a Justice Leak.
“This could have been an e-mail if it weren’t for Commander Luddite.”
“As God is my witness, I thought Batman could fly.”
“I don’t know if I just took attendance or ordered Door Dash.”
How about Superman getting off his ass?
“Today, Thing and Hulk — Quicksilver, Flash — we’re going to talk about redundancy.”
“The Human Punching Bag” has no super powers I want you women to stop with the dismissive and disdainful slapping me around.